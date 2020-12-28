Advertisement

South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 97,657, 89,688 of which have recovered. The state reported a slight decrease in active cases to 6,523 from Sunday.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly from Sunday to 288. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10.5% of staffed hospital beds and 25.3% of ICU beds. 46.2% of beds and 45.1% of ICU beds are still available in the state.

Overall, 5,583 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

