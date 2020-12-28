Advertisement

South Dakota Democrats make blueprints to rebuild in 2021

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Dec. 28, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite financial issues and more lost legislative candidates, the South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for improvements next year.

Party Chairman Randy Seiler says they will still promote important issues, including fair wages and unemployment.

Seiler tells Dakota Radio Group the organization has solved most of its financial problems, and that they have a blueprint to rebuild the party.

The state’s Democratic Party has added more full-time staff and will use the off-year to reach out to their base, Seiler said.

