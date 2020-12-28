Say “hello” to 2021 with New Year’s Resolutions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With just days left in 2020 most of us are excited about putting this year behind us. It might be a good time to start thinking about the year to come. According to Stacy. Keyser, Qualified Mental Health Profession, there are a few distinct reasons why resolutions are important to set.

Keyser said, “I would say maybe it’s the most obvious but it truly is what catapults us into acquiring or desiring and that would be because we want to be the best version of ourselves.”

Essentially, being the best version of yourself is by and large an overall goal. Resolutions are how we hit those goals. Here are some ways on getting and staying on track.

Keyser said “you want to think about celebrating milestones. So you have to think about if these goals are attainable, are they measurable, are they reasonable. If we can have milestones we can look back and say; maybe I’m not here yet. But look at all the progress I have made.”

it’s important to celebrate small victories. There are also things you shouldn’t do when it comes to setting resolutions.

Keyser said “Don’t make the goals so lofty that it’s an all or nothing feeling. They’ve got to be little milestones and they’ve got to be reasonable.”

Finally, be sure to write down your resolutions and tell someone else about your plans. They can help you stay accountable.

Keyser said “We call them our accountability partners. And they will really truly help us meet those goals along our way and remind us of the goals we set. Because they love us and care about us they’re going to hold us accountable.”

Regardless of your thoughts about 2020, with these helpful tips, you can resolve 2021 to be your best year.

