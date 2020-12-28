Advertisement

Say “hello” to 2021 with New Year’s Resolutions

How-to: Set and stick to your goals in the new year
By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With just days left in 2020 most of us are excited about putting this year behind us. It might be a good time to start thinking about the year to come. According to Stacy. Keyser, Qualified Mental Health Profession, there are a few distinct reasons why resolutions are important to set.

Keyser said, “I would say maybe it’s the most obvious but it truly is what catapults us into acquiring or desiring and that would be because we want to be the best version of ourselves.”

Essentially, being the best version of yourself is by and large an overall goal. Resolutions are how we hit those goals. Here are some ways on getting and staying on track.

Keyser said “you want to think about celebrating milestones. So you have to think about if these goals are attainable, are they measurable, are they reasonable. If we can have milestones we can look back and say; maybe I’m not here yet. But look at all the progress I have made.”

it’s important to celebrate small victories. There are also things you shouldn’t do when it comes to setting resolutions.

Keyser said “Don’t make the goals so lofty that it’s an all or nothing feeling. They’ve got to be little milestones and they’ve got to be reasonable.”

Finally, be sure to write down your resolutions and tell someone else about your plans. They can help you stay accountable.

Keyser said “We call them our accountability partners. And they will really truly help us meet those goals along our way and remind us of the goals we set. Because they love us and care about us they’re going to hold us accountable.”

Regardless of your thoughts about 2020, with these helpful tips, you can resolve 2021 to be your best year.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

Latest News

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
South Dakota Democrats make blueprints to rebuild in 2021
Rapid City Utility Deadline
Rapid City prepares to resume utility disconnections for unpaid bills