Record permits sold for Black Hills motorized vehicle usage

Gates across the Black Hills remain closed as the roads are too muddy for traffic.
Gates across the Black Hills remain closed as the roads are too muddy for traffic. (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service says it sold a record number of trail permits this year for motorized vehicle usage in the Black Hills area of South Dakota.

Corbin Herman, the service’s motorized trail coordinator, says the agency sold more than 30,000 trail permits for motorcycles, utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles. Reports say that’s an increase of more than 10,000 permits sold from last year and significantly more than the agency has sold in the past.

The motorized trail permit season in South Dakota runs from May 15 to Dec. 15, weather permitting.

The Black Hills National Forest includes more than 3,600 miles of roads with more than 600 miles of trails for ATV, UTV and other off-road vehicles.

