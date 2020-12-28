Advertisement

Rapid City’s street department prepares for winter

That preparation takes on a few forms.
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing the roads.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing the roads.

That preparation takes on a few forms.

Staff take the plows out to check their breaks, fill them with and gas and make sure everything is in working order. They also put out a salt brine today, which works to melt the snow and ice from the bottom up.

The Street Department’s superintendent says their work starts when the snow hits.

”It starts when the snow starts,” said Dale Pfeifle, the superintendent. “We’ll have guys on if we know ones coming, like tonight we have a night crew coming in. We’re out pretreating bridges and spots that are going to freeze first right now.”

Pfeifle says with winter, they prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
Homeless population steady in Rapid City despite new efforts
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday

Latest News

ice skating
Family fun at Main Street Square
Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not...
Utilities to be shut off because of non-payment beginning January 4th
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
Unemployment assistance qualifications to change as new COVID relief bill is passed