Advertisement

Rapid City prepares to resume utility disconnections for unpaid bills

Rapid City residents are advised to bring accounts into compliance before Jan. 4, 2021
Rapid City Utility Deadline
Rapid City Utility Deadline(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City will shut off utilities for customers with overdue accounts starting next Monday after the practice was suspended in March.

Late fees charged to accounts that remain unpaid on Jan. 4, 2021, will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

In November, anyone with an overdue account was notified. Public Works Director Dale Tech says payment plans are available for anyone experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic.

“If there is a hardship, people can certainly sign up for that, and we’ll take every case on a case by case and work with that,” he said.

On March 17, Rapid City suspended disconnecting utility services for not paying bills as businesses and residents faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens can contact the City’s Utility Billing at 394-4125, via email at utility.billing@rcgov.org or visit its webpage here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

Latest News

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
South Dakota Democrats make blueprints to rebuild in 2021
With just days left in 2020, most of us are excited about putting this year behind us. It might...
Say “hello” to 2021 with New Year’s Resolutions