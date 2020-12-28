Advertisement

Rapid City council approves their eighth supplemental appropriation for 2020

The supplemental appropriation ensures Rapid City's budget is balanced at the end of the year.
The supplemental appropriation ensures Rapid City's budget is balanced at the end of the year.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council held a special meeting Monday to go over some final things before the new year starts.

The council got together to approve the eighth supplemental appropriation for the 2020 budget, making sure the city is aligned with what’s been spent. and this specific ordinance was for an additional ten million dollars.

With this extra money, how is Rapid City treasurer Pauline Sumption looking to budget next year?

”We ended up going into the 2021 budget season as if it were going to be a normal year,” says Sumption. “2020 was the first year that we actually did a decrease budget supplement and that was because of our projections with our COVID impacts. Thankfully they were not what we expected in this case, but our budgets did decrease and so next years budget is more normal than what this years is actually.”

The city’s 2021 budget that they approved is 176.7 million dollars.

