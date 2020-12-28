Advertisement

Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the death of a worker who fell victim to a construction accident.

According to the agency, the construction worker belonged to Nelsen Construction, a small excavating contractor based in Rapid City.

The company’s Better Business Bureau profile states they are under the sole proprietorship of Kyle Nelsen and have been in operation since 2001. However, the contractor’s Yelp page reports their location is currently closed.

The Rapid City Fire Department worked to rescue the man after a trench collapsed and he fell in the pit alongside another worker on Dec. 21. He was completely submerged in dirt and died at the scene, though the other victim survived as he was only partially submerged.

OSHA began their investigation on Dec. 22 and have six months to complete their inspection.

OSHA Deputy Director of Public Affairs Rhonda Burke says no information will be released until their investigation is concluded.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
South Dakota Democrats make blueprints to rebuild in 2021
Rapid City Utility Deadline
Rapid City prepares to resume utility disconnections for unpaid bills
With just days left in 2020, most of us are excited about putting this year behind us. It might...
Say “hello” to 2021 with New Year’s Resolutions