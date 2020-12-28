Man involved in casino robbery pleads guilty to federal charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of three suspects involved in a casino robbery changed pleas before a federal court.

Nicholas Allen Butler, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery on Monday for his role in a hold-up at Joker’s Casino on March 16.

Butler assisted Rapid City residents Shannon Larive, 25 and 36-year-old Karmen Englert in stealing money from the casino armed with a shotgun.

Larive and Englert are accused of holding-up Market Square Casino two days later; Larive also allegedly robbed Rushmore Casino another three days later before both women were arrested after a short vehicle-turned-foot pursuit on March 23. Both of their cases are still making their way through the court system.

Butler currently awaits sentencing; first-degree robbery carries a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.

