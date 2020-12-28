Advertisement

Cold and dry today; Snow and Cold Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be dry and cold with some clouds and light winds. Highs will be in the 30s.

A major winter storm will move from California, through the Rockies and into the plains Tuesday. Snow will develop from south to north into South Dakota later tonight into Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for I-90 and the Hills on south. 2″ to 4″ could fall, with the highest totals in southwest and south-central South Dakota. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for your Tuesday morning commute.

The rest of the week (year) will be dry with a slow warming trend. Might see 50s by Sunday!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City

Latest News

snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday
snow
Two rounds of snow through Tuesday, mild New Years Day
Breezy and mild this weekend.
Sunny then Clouds for the Weekend in the Black Hills
Christmas
A mild Christmas, Winter settles in next week