Advertisement

63-year-old man killed in car crash

A crash on Hwy 40 near Keystone kills a man
(AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 63-year-old man died in a car crash early Sunday morning, east of Keystone.

The Highway Patrol says a 2017 Kia Sportage Ex was driving on South Dakota Highway 40, when the car went into a ditch and rolled. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of the family.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police: Teen hospitalized in officer-involved shooting; man found dead in unrelated case overnight
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

Latest News

This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
G&P Indoor Skatepark stems from Process Skateboard Ministry, using the ups and downs of...
Skateboarding and religion, an unlikely combo brought together under one roof
Shopping local in Downtown Rapid City.
Overall local businesses did well this holiday season
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall