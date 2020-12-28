63-year-old man killed in car crash

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 63-year-old man died in a car crash early Sunday morning, east of Keystone.

The Highway Patrol says a 2017 Kia Sportage Ex was driving on South Dakota Highway 40, when the car went into a ditch and rolled. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of the family.

