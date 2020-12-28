Advertisement

2nd Annual “Read across South Dakota” kicks off with big donation

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Reads (BHR) will be hosting their 2nd Annual “Read Across South Dakota” event from January 4th – March 2nd. With such a great turnout last year they hope to have even more participants this year. Last year, 45 entities (including child care centers, school districts, non-profit entities, small groups, businesses, and individuals) were involved in the challenge. Collectively, these organizations read 48,273 books.

The purpose of the event is to get people of all ages excited to read – reading proficiency is an essential skill for learning. Participants simply read their books and report them each week. The books are tallied, converted into miles, then a little virtual car “drives” across the state representing books read.

As a fundamental function in today’s society, reading is a vital skill in a myriad of ways. However, Kayla Klein, Director of BHR, says a stark statistic exists in schools around the state.

Klein says ”less than 50% of third-graders in South Dakota are reading proficient – which can have an impact on their educational future.”

United Way of the Black Hills raises money every year for over 50 agencies. An anonymous donor has given$200,000.00 to be matched for the next two months and these donations will go to supporting programs such as BHR.

Email Kayla Klein, BHR Director, at kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org, or visit our website: www.unitedwayblackhills.org for more information.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

Latest News

Less than 50% of third-graders in South Dakota are reading proficient – which can have an...
Good Morning Black Hills - Black Hills Reads -Kayla Klein 12/28/2020
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
The homeless population is still present in Rapid City
G&P Indoor Skatepark stems from Process Skateboard Ministry, using the ups and downs of...
Skateboarding and religion, an unlikely combo brought together under one roof
Shopping local in Downtown Rapid City.
Overall local businesses did well this holiday season