Advertisement

Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row

They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Terry Peak one of the only places to hit the slopes in the Black Hills and it draws in people from all over.

“I’ve been here a long time, this is the first time this has happened so,” says Marking Director for Terry Peak Linda Derosier

She says they have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.

“With our limited runs that we have available and the two chairlifts and snow carpet we have operating, our slopes are full,” says Derosier.

So full, they were at capacity by 12:30 P.M. on Saturday and 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.

“Basically we’re not limiting out lift tickets or making people make reservations, that’s not how we’re doing it. I guess when we feel that we’ve reached the capacity we just are going to cut sales off,” says Derosier.

As of Sunday Terry Peak has three runs open, but with snow and or cold weather forecasted in the next few days the staff is working to open more.

“Currently we are busy working on the Kussy and the Ben Hur runs with our snow-making equipment so we’re pumping out some snow over there and we’re just hoping that we’ll be able to get more terrain open very soon,” says Derosier.

With more slopes, more people can get out and enjoy some winter activities.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police: Teen hospitalized in officer-involved shooting; man found dead in unrelated case overnight
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

Latest News

Shopping local in Downtown Rapid City.
Overall local businesses did well this holiday season
One of the first shipments Monument Health has received.
How far away is a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall
G&P Indoor Skatepark stems from Process Skateboard Ministry, using the ups and downs of...
Skateboarding and religion, an unlikely combo brought together under one roof