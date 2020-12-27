Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - A 63-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Keystone.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2017 Kia Sportage Ex was traveling on South Dakota Highway 40 when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s lone occupant.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

