Sunny then Clouds for the Weekend in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at a forecast that will be everchanging and pretty active over the next few days.

Saturday looks nice. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and then clouds thicken in the PM hours. Highs in the 50s and lows into Sunday morning in the 20s. About by lunch/brunch on Sunday we see the winds pick up in advance of the next clipper which will bring us a small chance of snow areawide. The northern hills will see the most with about 3″. Otherwise, a dusting to 2″ will be the forecast for the rest of us, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper-teens to low-20s.

The last week of 2020 will be interesting as conditions over by mid-week hold some uncertainty. Looking to Tuesday we could see a system which still looks like it’s going to be more of a snowy-situation than the last few systems. Right now snow will be relegated to the southern section of our viewing area, but again, we will keep an eye on it.

For New Years Day, we could see a partly cloudy forecast and temperatures in the upper-30s.

