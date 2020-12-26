Advertisement

Overall local businesses did well this holiday season

Shopping local in Downtown Rapid City.
Shopping local in Downtown Rapid City.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season is typically a busy time for businesses.

The owner of Younique Finds Antique Store says she saw about a 10% increase in sales compared to last year.

“The Christmas season went great for us. We were extremely busy. Steady flow of traffic every single day that we were open. So the community really was out shopping in full force,” says the owner of Younique Finds Antique Store, Jennifer Harlan.

Harlan says she wasn’t really shocked to see the increase.

“We had such a strong summer in sales that I feel like this year; people are being really aware of where they’re spending their dollars,” says Harlan.

At Shaviq Studio & Gallery, Vicky Tennyson, one of the gallery artists, says they did expect to see a decrease in holiday sales this year.

“It was down a little bit from last year, but really the community has supported us really very well. We’re pleased with it,” says Tennyson.

As we go into the new year, it’s important the community continues to support their local businesses.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurship and great ideas for small businesses. And really, I think it’s the heart and soul of America,” says Tennyson.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police: Teen hospitalized in officer-involved shooting; man found dead in unrelated case overnight
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ episode airs Jan. 1, 2021
Rapid City restaurants open on Christmas

Latest News

One of the first shipments Monument Health has received.
How far away is a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall
G&P Indoor Skatepark stems from Process Skateboard Ministry, using the ups and downs of...
Skateboarding and religion, an unlikely combo brought together under one roof
Movie Theaters in Rapid City were open this Christmas Day with COVID safe protocols for those...
Theaters open on Christmas Day for movie goers