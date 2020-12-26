Overall local businesses did well this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season is typically a busy time for businesses.

The owner of Younique Finds Antique Store says she saw about a 10% increase in sales compared to last year.

“The Christmas season went great for us. We were extremely busy. Steady flow of traffic every single day that we were open. So the community really was out shopping in full force,” says the owner of Younique Finds Antique Store, Jennifer Harlan.

Harlan says she wasn’t really shocked to see the increase.

“We had such a strong summer in sales that I feel like this year; people are being really aware of where they’re spending their dollars,” says Harlan.

At Shaviq Studio & Gallery, Vicky Tennyson, one of the gallery artists, says they did expect to see a decrease in holiday sales this year.

“It was down a little bit from last year, but really the community has supported us really very well. We’re pleased with it,” says Tennyson.

As we go into the new year, it’s important the community continues to support their local businesses.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurship and great ideas for small businesses. And really, I think it’s the heart and soul of America,” says Tennyson.

