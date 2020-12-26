How far away is a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Health care workers are in the midst of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and other adults will have access later in 2021, but what about a vaccine for children?

The Director of Pharmacy at Monument Health Dana Darger says the reason a vaccine for children hasn’t been approved yet is the vaccine hasn’t been fully studied.

Darger says for it to be approved it has to be tested in adults, once proven safe pediatric studies will start.

Right now, there’s not enough data in any current study to make any concrete decisions.

”Those kids don’t have a lot of reserves when things go wrong and so we really want to test it in the adult population first,” says Darger. “We’ll get broad use in the adult population and then we’ll have a better idea what to expect in kids.”

Darger doesn’t think it will be long before a study is concluded.

