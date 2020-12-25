Advertisement

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission served a hot holiday meal to the community

People are sitting at the table eating a nice Christmas meal.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People gathered at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission this Christmas afternoon for a hot holiday meal.

This is the 31st year the Cornerstone Rescue Mission hosted their public Christmas Meal.

“We just want to celebrate the people that stay here with us. We want to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which is what our mission is founded on. And just love up on people and invite people to come in and eat,” says the executive director for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison.

About 15 volunteers put on hairnets and gloves to help serve food and clean up.

They typically feed about 300 to 350 people, and this year they served around 200.

“We’re inviting people in the community to come, but I know people are still a little bit leary because of COVID,” says Allison.

As to why it’s important to keep the tradition alive.

“Well, I think people expect it. I think it’s just something we’ve done for so long that people just know it’s going to happen. And it’s something that we want to provide,” says Allison.

“A lot of people have had a rough year. But most of all it’s because some people don’t have other people. And so it’s just not for our residents, but it’s for anybody in the community who doesn’t have somebody,” says the kitchen manager for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lisa Tognotti.

