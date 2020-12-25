Advertisement

One way to spend Christmas, hitting the slopes at Terry Peak

People hitting the slopes for the holidays.
People hitting the slopes for the holidays.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are a time when families gather around the tree on Christmas morning, but some celebrate it a different way.

Terry Peak was filled with skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes taking in the winter air to celebrate the holiday spirit.

Even though there were only a few lifts and trails open, it didn’t stop snow-sports enthusiasts from enjoying themselves including one family from out of town

Mandy Kuipers and Ashley Hulstein brought their families over from Pierre to enjoy time in the Black Hills.

2020 has been a stressful year for many, so the holiday season holds extra meaning this year.

”Right now with everything going on, just being together and just being able to get together right now is a huge thing and no one being sick. So it’s exciting to be out here on this gorgeous day,” says Kuiper. “Oh it’s wonderful, we’re a very close family and the Black Hills is one of our favorite places to be even though we’re from South Dakota our whole life we love being down here and our kids really enjoy the time together,” says Hulstein.

They all rented a cabin nearby, but it’s been a while since they have all been able to be together in the Black Hills.

