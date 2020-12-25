Advertisement

‘Mission 22’ spreads hope to veterans struggling during the holidays

Since its founding in 2012 , Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of...
Since its founding in 2012 , Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the all-too-high rate of veteran suicides across the country(Mission 22)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the holiday’s can be a joyous time for many, several people struggle with depression and suicide this time of year. Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces are no exception.

Since its founding in 2012 by Magnus Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran who struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the all-too-high rate of veteran suicides across the country. Chris Cooper, South Dakota state ambassador for Mission 22, explains that the organization gets its name from the lives lost and the fight against that statistic.

“In the military, they need a mission,” Cooper said. “They need a reason to keep going, and that’s how he came up with ‘mission,’ and at the time, 22 veterans a day we’re losing their lives to suicide and that how he came up with ’22′.”

Cooper says veterans, along with many other people, struggle with depression and PTSD this time of the year. He carries a message of hope on a sign that says, “If you’re looking for a sign not to kill yourself today, this is it,” that he shares with Rapid City residents as he walks down the street. He decided to dress as the Grinch this week and share his message.

“You see people driving by some of them look kind of sad and the look and see the sign, or they see the costume and instantly got a smile on their face, and that’s pretty much all about is just putting a smile on people’s face,” Cooper said.

He wants veterans who may be struggling this holiday season to know this:

“One, they’re not alone,” Cooper said. “They have an army of people behind them want to help them no matter what. Their life is very important, and no matter what, they need to keep moving forward and take it one step at a time.”

Veterans who are struggling are encouraged to get in contact with Mission 22. If you or a loved one are contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

