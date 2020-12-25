Advertisement

First responders gearing up for the holiday weekend

Rapid city fire department preparing for an increase in calls
Cooking fires are the most common during the holidays
Cooking fires are the most common during the holidays(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the winter the Rapid city fire department is typically preparing for the colder weather and snow but this year is looking a little different, they are focusing on the wildfires and grassfires. Brent Long, Division chief of medical operations says the risk is higher than it’s been in the past.

However, this holiday weekend, the RCFD is expecting an increase in calls. This time of year it is common for first responders to see an influx of calls coming in for cooking fires. Brent Long says all Rapid city residents should be aware and take every precaution to stay safe.

" Really be careful when we’re having these large meals or doing a lot of cooking, don’t leave your stove unattended when you have a big meal being either baked or cooked on the top, you want to make sure someone keeps an eye that and something doesn’t happen there. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires and as it turns the holiday season, that always seems to go up.”

https://www.rcgov.org/departments/fire-department.html

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foster Friess
$500K donated by Wyoming philanthropist to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ episode airs Jan. 1, 2021
“I’ve had a lifetime of turning negatives into positives,” Grothe said.
Longtime South Dakota photographer dies at 97
Picture of the fire near Custer County South Dakota
Another large wildfire blazes in Black Hills during December
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case

Latest News

Local youth activities during the holidays
Engaging activities for the youth during holiday break
Since its founding in 2012 , Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of...
‘Mission 22’ spreads hope to veterans struggling during the holidays
The Moderna vaccine
VA Black Hills Health Care System received the Moderna vaccine
People are walking down the aisles and are trying to find what they need.
Shoppers head to the store for last-minute items