Engaging activities for the youth during holiday break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During this time of year, many parents struggle to find activities for their kids.

The Roosevelt swim center and neighboring ice arena offer activities to keep the kids active.

Linda Hilgemann receptionist at the Roosevelt swim center says if you are looking for something fun and different to do with your kids take them here to a COVID-safe facility.

“We are cleaning the handles and everything on the doors every hour, and the lifeguards are actually going into the restrooms and are wiping everything down and cleaning things up”.

Recreational pools also have capacity limits to maintain proper social distancing, the leisure pool has a 45-person capacity, while the lap pool is limited to four people per lane and the open area can hold 12 people.

Lifeguard Suzanne Reeve says she is hoping for a great turnout. "

“Last weekend, we have families come and it was so great to see us filling back up”

The Ice arena closed in September due to COVID-19.

The swim center and ice park arena are closed on Christmas day.

https://www.rcgov.org/departments/parks-recreation.html

