Warming up into Christmas Day

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures vary from the teens to near 20°. A few isolated snow showers are possible into parts of the Black Hills, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Christmas eve will be a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the 40s for some, but with the wind it’ll feel roughly 10° cooler than what the thermometer says. Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the day with sunshine here and there. We’re warming up for Christmas Day! A lighter wind is expected as skies are sunny and temperatures rise into the 50s.

Temperatures are still mild on Saturday, though not as warm as Christmas. Highs will be in the 40s for many with scattered cloud cover. A weak storm system will slide in from the northwest and bring in a few snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Sunshine returns for a little bit Monday, but clouds will increase through the day.

A storm system is expected to develop in the four corners region Sunday into Monday. This storm will move across the plains and bring snow for some. As of right now the exact path is uncertain, but snow looks to be a possibility for us on Tuesday of next week. This is still far out and a lot can change between now and then, but stay tuned for further updates about the storm as we get closer.

