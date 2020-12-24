Advertisement

VA Black Hills Health Care System received the Moderna vaccine

The Moderna vaccine
The Moderna vaccine(Teresa Forbes)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The VA Black Hills Health Care System received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

The health care system received 800 doses, and preparations are underway to dole them out.

On Monday, they will start to vaccinate health care personnel who are working closest with the veterans and the long-term care patients.

The public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System says they’re already expecting another shipment of the vaccine to come this upcoming week.

“We expect to just keep this continuity and this process moving along and moving forward. So we’re just going to be on a constant cycle of receiving shipments, and we look forward to just keeping this process moving forward,” says the public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System, Teresa Forbes.

Forbes says they do not expect to get the Pfizer vaccine because they don’t have the freezers needed to store it.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foster Friess
$500K donated by Wyoming philanthropist to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ episode airs Jan. 1, 2021
“I’ve had a lifetime of turning negatives into positives,” Grothe said.
Longtime South Dakota photographer dies at 97
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Picture of the fire near Custer County South Dakota
Another large wildfire blazes in Black Hills during December

Latest News

Since its founding in 2012 , Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of...
‘Mission 22’ spreads hope to veterans struggling during the holidays
People are walking down the aisles and are trying to find what they need.
Shoppers head to the store for last-minute items
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
"Santa Clause is Coming to Town" performed by Mass/Huot Duo
LIVE Music: A Christmas Medley with Massa/Huot Duo