The Christmas rush continues at the Rushmore Mall

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday rush isn’t through yet. The Rushmore Mall has had a busy season and an even busier last couple of days.

With 20 new stores added in 2020 and a variety of chains and local businesses, people have turned to the mall to find that perfect gift. This is the busiest week of the year, but the mall’s general manager says this year might be busier as people look close to home for unique gifts, they don’t have to wait in line at the post office to pick up. She also said it doesn’t matter the weather or time of day, people are at the mall from before the doors open at 9 am to the moment they close at 9 pm.

”It has been a hustle and a bustle,” said Sandy Brockhouse, the mall’s general manager. “And we absolutely love it. We have had great traffic and the stores have had great sales. It’s been really exciting, and several stores are very comparable, if not beating last year’s numbers.”

The Rushmore Mall will be open from 8 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. But if you’re looking to hit the post-Christmas deals or spend new gift cards, Brockhouse says the mall will be open 9 am to 9 pm on December 26th.

