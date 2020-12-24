Advertisement

Shoppers head to the store for last-minute items

People are walking down the aisles and are trying to find what they need.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last-minute shopping means busy shopping centers and longer lines.

As people walk down the aisles, many have a list of what they need as they grab it off the shelves.

“Appetizers. I got the shrimp ring and some chips. And stocking stuffers is mostly what I’m searching for. I don’t want to drive clear across town. I live here on the west side, and I don’t want to be with all the big crowds at the stores,” says Rena Addison.

“Some last-minute items. We’re going to have some ham, and I need to get some buns and probably some fruit. And those type of items that we just need for the last minute to make it a successful meal,” says Rick Brady.

Randy Erickson headed to the store to get some fresh veggies and says the store was busy.

“Traffic’s pretty heavy. A lot of people were having trouble going the right way down the aisles,” says Erickson.

Erickson says he typically waits until the last minute to get things done for Christmas, but this year he was mostly ahead of the game.

“Essentially supplies or such that your not sure you’re going to get what you want. And so when it’s there at the right price, you latch on to it,” says Erickson.

