Milder through Christmas, then Colder by the 2nd Half of the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Northwest winds are bringing much milder air today. Looks for highs in the 40s this afternoon. Any isolated morning snow showers and flurries will dissipate.

Christmas will be a glorious day with sunshine and 50s for highs. Winds will be light.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a trough that will bring some light snow to our area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Much chillier but normal temperatures arrive Sunday and stick around much of next week.

