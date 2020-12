RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jazz music and an album drop. Enjoy the melodious tunes of Alex Massa and Andrew Huot. Check out massanotmassa.com to listen to more great jazz from Alex Massa and view his new album Water Music available today.

