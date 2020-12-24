Advertisement

Deadwood gaming numbers up dispite pandemic

The numbers increased by over 13% according to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
The numbers increased by over 13% according to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Deadwood is seeing an increase in gaming over the last year.

The numbers increased by over 13% according to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

Mike Rodman is the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. He says gaming revenue has bounced back surprisingly after casino closures in the spring.

“For a while there, we were down 30% on the year, and so we really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Rodman said. “We’ve been very thankful that our customers have been willing to come and participate in Deadwood.”

Rodman says that necessary COVID precautions are being taken at casinos in Deadwood.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
Foster Friess
$500K donated by Wyoming philanthropist to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family
Today’s record warmth turns into snow, high winds and below zero wind chills overnight
Trump tweet
President Trump takes aim at Senator John Thune on Twitter
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case

Latest News

Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont....
Black Hills area sees power outages due to 70mph winds
They say “you can’t fight city hall”, but one group is gearing up to make themselves heard.
Group files complaints against Rapid City common council president
The holiday rush isn’t through yet. The Rushmore Mall has had a busy season and an even busier...
The Christmas rush continues at the Rushmore Mall
Some local churches will hold a virtual service on Christmas Eve.
Some local churches will hold a virtual service on Christmas Eve