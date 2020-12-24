CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely

(CNN) – Many Americans probably want to get out and celebrate the end of 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

The CDC published its guidelines this week on how to ring in the new year during the pandemic.

It says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with friends and family.

However, if you are hosting a gathering, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, having extra masks on hand and keeping music low to avoid shouting.

If those don’t work for you, the agency also recommends watching a virtual concert or performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight or enjoying a virtual meal with loved ones.

Stay home to best protect yourself and others from #COVID19 this holiday season. Host a virtual holiday meal with friends and family, gather for a virtual gift exchange, decorate your home, or make festive crafts. More tips: https://t.co/PamSx6NqyB. pic.twitter.com/XxTZczuzEq — CDC (@CDCgov) December 23, 2020

