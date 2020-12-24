Advertisement

CDC: 500 new positives, 41 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic(KYOU)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID 19 numbers continue their downward trend Thursday.

The state of South Dakota is reporting 500 new cases. That’s down 30 from Wednesday and brings the state’s total known cases to 96,546. Thursday’s cases do include 73 from Pennington County and 11 out of Meade County.

However, there were 41 deaths reported on Christmas Eve. That brings the state’s death toll to 1 430.

Active cases are also continuing to drop, with the health department reporting just over 7,000.

More than 9,700 people in South Dakota have taken the vaccine: about 600 the Moderna version and the remaining people were administered the Pfizer vaccine.

