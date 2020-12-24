A warm and sunny Christmas Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will hover in the 30s for those around the hills and 20s for many others. It’ll be a perfect night for Santa to stop by and drop off some presents.

If it is not going to snow, it might as well be warm. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s here in Rapid City on Christmas Day. I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas. Temperatures will remain mild going into Saturday with highs in the 40s, but clouds will increase as a weak system approaches. Some light snow showers will be possible Saturday night and into the day Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many on Sunday and with it being breezy, it’ll feel more like the 20s. A couple of inches of snow will be possible for the northern hills, with an inch or less in northeast Wyoming.

Monday morning starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. It’ll stay chilly with highs barely making it into the 30s. Snow showers will be possible Monday night and Tuesday as a stronger storm system slides through the plains. As of now it looks like we could see some light accumulations, but if the storm path changes, that would shake things up a bit. A further north track means more snow, a further south track means less. Stay tuned for the latest details in the next couple of days.

