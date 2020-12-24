A Christmas Village brings joy all year long

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Step into a world of excitement and enchantment. Ken and Donna Sheffield have been creating Christmas memories for the last 21 years and for these head elves Christmas is all about variety.

Sheffield said “We have thousands and thousands of ornaments and we always have. Our main selling item is ornaments and we try to find something unusual and different. 75% of our product you can’t find anyplace else.”

Locals and tourists alike flock to the Christmas Village for a keepsake. But for Sheffield, it’s the repeat customers who brighten his day.

Sheffield “This business brings in a lot of friendly people just because of the aspect of the business. A lot of the customers are friendly and appreciate that store. We get thousands and thousands of compliments on the store because of the way it is and how large the store is.”

There’s no denying that Christmas 20-20 is a little different. But, Sheffield reminds everyone why he celebrates the season.

Sheffield said “The birth of Jesus Christ is the main thing. That’s a big part of Christmas and the main reason for Christmas... the birth of Jesus.”

Maybe Dr. Seuss said it best... “Christmas Day will always be... just as long as we have we....”

