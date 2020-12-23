The Cornerstone Rescue Mission will host a public Christmas meal on Christmas

Advertisement

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission will hold a public Christmas meal.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For more than thirty years, The Cornerstone Rescue Mission has hosted a public Christmas meal.

And that tradition will continue this year on Christmas day.

However, there will be some changes due to the pandemic. Masks are required, but guests can take them off when they eat. Social distancing will also be observed in the dining room.

The executive director for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison, says they typically feed about 300 to 350 people, but she doesn’t believe they will see that many this year.

Allison says that anybody in the community who wants a meal is more than welcome to attend.

“For some of the people that live at the mission we are essentially their family and so we want to have a big family meal for the people that live there. But there’s also a lot of people in the community that don’t have family. Christmas can be a very lonely time and we just want to make sure everybody feels loved and feels accepted,” says Allison.

The event starts at 1:30 pm at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on Christmas Day.

