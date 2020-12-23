Hot issues cause public servants to receive high volumes of public opinions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Questioning politicians is one of the tenants of our two-party system. But what happens when local politicians are harassed or threatened?

Some say that’s become a reality in recent weeks.

From conversations around homelessness to mask mandates, Rapid City’s public servants have dealt with big issues in recent months. Issues that have garnered reactions from the public.

“It’s just a nasty time right now in public discourse,” said Steve Allender, the Rapid City mayor. “You’re not allowed to think differently. If you do, you’re going to be attacked.”

Attacks have come in the form of emails, photographs, and even property damage.

“People have been cyber stalking us. Some have been driving by our houses,” said Laura Armstrong, Rapid City common council president. “One of my council member’s spouse’s vehicles, the lugnuts were taken off the tire. That’s crossing the line. And that could not only damage the vehicle but that could damage the driver and god forbid that car was on the road and could’ve killed somebody.”

Many comments though have revolved around removal from office.

“Whether you’re talking about chickens or uranium or gold mining or whatever, a little of that always exists. But this has been constant,” said Allender. “The most common threat I think is that someone will be removed from office or voted out of office next time.”

It’s an idea two community members are using to put pressure on Allender and Armstrong, after Armstrong’s support of mask mandates in the city.

“How do we remove this lady; how do we recall her from office? And there is a process for that and it’s probably doable,” said Tonchi Weaver, a community member.

And James Swan has started a petition asking Mayor Allender to resign, citing racism as a factor.

“I don’t expect him to step down and I don’t expect the city to ask him to step down,” said Swan, the founder of United Urban Warrior Society. “We know better. But we still have to make that stand, we still have to let Rapid City know, hey we’re watching.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.