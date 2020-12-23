Advertisement

Gov. Noem shows off flamethrower in Instagram photo

“To be clear, it’s not her flamethrower.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem uses a flamethrower, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram account.(@govkristinoem Instagram)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem took to Instagram to share an image of herself blasting a flamethrower, jokingly wondering whether it was “too late to add something to my Christmas list.”

Noem posted the photo late Monday that showed her smiling widely while holding the device. Her office declined to say where or why Noem was operating it, though spokesman Ian Fury said it was not the governor’s.

“To be clear, it’s not her flamethrower,” he tweeted.

The Republican governor has crisscrossed the country in recent days, making visits to the White House and to Turning Points USA, a Florida conference for young conservatives. The latter was a gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump.

Noem’s work to raise her profile with conservatives has led to speculation she is angling to assume the role of standard-bearer in Trump’s GOP.

“Noem 2024. She’ll torch the competition,” quipped one Twitter user.

When asked by a conference attendee in Florida whether she would run for president in 2024, Noem declined to answer the question. She previously said in July that she was not interested in leaving South Dakota for a higher office.

