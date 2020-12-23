Another large wildfire blazes in Black Hills during December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two wildfires started the morning of Dec. 23 near Custer, according to the Black Hills National Forest Service via Twitter.

The Great Plains Fire Information group said the location is near 24884 American Center Rd in Custer County and it is estimated that 48.36 acres have burned, 2.8 acres were on private land. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a human-downed powerline.

With this burn area, the fire would represent the second largest December wildfire in the Black Hills. When the fire was reported, light snow was falling, and temperatures were near 15 degrees.

The Legion Lake wildfire that burned 54,023 acres remains the largest wildfire of the month, which happened Dec. 11.

The Commissary Point fire that burned 20.10 acres on Dec. 2 is now the third largest December, following the American Center wildfire that occurred Wednesday morning.

By the end of Wednesday, 100% of the American Center wildfire is expected to be contained, according to the Great Plains Fire Information group.

