$500K donated by Wyoming philanthropist to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family

Foster Friess
Foster Friess(Foster Friess)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Foster Friess, one of Wyoming’s richest residents, and his wife donated $500,000 to charity on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem and her family this week.

Each member of the Noem family donated $100,000 to five different charities in the state, Gov. Noem announced Wednesday. The nonprofits are Christian, teach life skills and “build stronger families,” the press release said.

Noem’s son selected Love INC to receive a $100,000 donation. The nonprofit coordinates volunteers for over 60 churches in Rapid City and the surrounding area to mentor people and families who need shelter, housing, training and guidance to get back on their feet.

Other charities that got $100,000 were Teen Challenge of the Dakotas in Brookings, Dakota Sonshine in Sisseton, McCrossan Boys Ranch and Compassion Child Care in Sioux Falls.

Foster Friess is a businessman and supporter of conservative and evangelical Christian causes in the United States. Friess, a Republican, ran in the Wyoming governor race. He lost in the Republican primary on Aug. 21, 2018.

