Wyoming Corrections reports inmate death Tuesday

At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEYENNE, W.Y. (KEVN) - A Wyoming inmate died Tuesday while in the hospital, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.

Steven Michael Newport, 51, of Long Beach, California, died while being treated in the Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.

At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm. He was originally convicted of unlawful manufacture of delivery schedule II Drugs in Campbell county in 2017. He was sentenced to five to seven years.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy as they investigate Newport’s passing.

