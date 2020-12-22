Advertisement

Warm Tuesday, but big changes to follow

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies overnight are mostly clear. A southwest wind will help increase temperatures overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s in Rapid City to begin the day Tuesday. Temperatures warm up to the upper 50s, and maybe even 60°, depending on wind direction and cloud cover. Big changes are on the way only hours after we reach our high midday.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area and usher in colder air, very strong winds and even the chance for some snow showers. Winds will increase through the afternoon hours Tuesday. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible for some. The strongest wind gusts will occur Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. This system will bring snow for some, but the main bullseye will be the northern Black Hills, where 2″-5″ of snow is possible.

Temperatures Tuesday will only reach the upper 20s by afternoon, but with those wind gusts 50 mph or higher, the wind chill, or what it actually will feel like, will be below zero to start the day Wednesday and only in the single digits by afternoon. You’ll want to dress warmly! Temperatures warm up a bit Christmas Eve, where highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s. It’ll be breezy, so temperatures won’t feel as warm. Christmas will be a warm day. Highs in the 50s for many and a few in the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as well, with light winds.

Nice weather continues for Saturday, but cooler air returns Sunday and much of next week, where highs will be in the 30s, which is right where we should be for this time of year.

