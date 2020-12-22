Advertisement

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - A former payroll clerk for a South Dakota trucking company accused of writing checks to herself for more than a decade has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay back more than half a million dollars.

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.

Authorities say she began diverting money from a Blachowske Truck Line, Inc. account in January 2010. It continued until April of this year.

U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier on Monday sentenced Verbrugge to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Verbrugge was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay back $577,577.

