Advertisement

South Dakota snowplows adds blue safety lights

SD DOT will start by adding blue lights to 25 trucks as part of a pilot program.
Blue Lights Plow
Blue Lights Plow(NDDOT)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Flashing blue lights are being added to South Dakota snowplows in an effort to make roads safer this winter.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin the project by adding blue lights to 25 trucks as part of a pilot program, state officials announced Tuesday.

Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the blue lights add more visibility to snowplows, making the roads safer for both plow operators and drivers.

Studies have shown people have become desensitized to the flashing amber lights, according to the DOT. The blue lights have greater visibility in certain situations and because they have a higher frequency and shorter wavelength of light, they appear to be moving closer rather than farther away giving drivers a chance to react more quickly.

Blue lights are being added to many state vehicles following the passage of House Bill 1170 earlier this year in the South Dakota Legislature. It allowed emergency vehicles to use flashing blue safety lights. The bill was inspired by Dale Jones, a Watertown tow truck driver who was killed in January while removing a vehicle from the ditch.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Health officials report 347 more COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in South Dakota
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minimum price for STAR Academy falls drastically as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Car drives across bridge in Rapid City.
South Dakota Highway Patrol issues safe driving reminder for holidays
The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a...
Rep. Johnson welcomes “multi-pronged” stimulus bill passage
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ episode airs Jan. 1, 2021