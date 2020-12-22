Advertisement

South Dakota reports decline in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Tuesday

By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coronavirus numbers continued to trend in a positive direction in South Dakota Tuesday as both active cases and current hospitalizations declined.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 436 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 95,509.

However, those new cases were outpaced by new recoveries. Active cases declined by over 700 to 7,627, marking the lowest active case count in the state since mid-October. The number of active cases in South Dakota has dropped over 4,000 in the past week and over 9,000 in the past two weeks. This number hovered above 15,000 for most of November and early December.

Health officials reported no new deaths Tuesday. The state’s total deaths remained at 1,381.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 341. According to data from the New York Times, the 7-day average for hospitalizations is at its lowest rate since late October. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 12.4% of staffed hospital beds and 28% of ICU beds in the state. 43% of hospital beds and 36.6% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 5,461 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7,844 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

