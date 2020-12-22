Advertisement

South Dakota Highway Patrol issues safe driving reminder for holidays

Car drives across bridge in Rapid City.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a special patrol this week in an effort to keep the roads safe during holiday driving.

Troopers will conduct “Operation Safe Christmas " Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 24, according to Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller. They will also be on the road throughout the weekend.

“There is always so much to remember during the holiday season that it is easy to forget the importance of being a safe driver,” he said. “But we remind people to slow down, pay attention, drive sober and wear a seat belt.”

Miller said this year’s 78-hour Christmas holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes starts at 6 p.m., Thursday, and ends at midnight on Sunday. Last year during the Christmas reporting period, there were 45 reported traffic crashes resulting in no deaths and 13 injuries.

Drivers can check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting https://sd511.org/.

