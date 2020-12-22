Advertisement

Some caregivers received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday

Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning.

And Tuesday, that vaccine was administered to some caregivers across the Black Hills.

So far, care facilities in Custer and Spearfish each received 200 doses, while those in Sturgis, Philip, Hot Springs, and Martin each got 100 doses.

Lead-Deadwood will also receive some doses in the upcoming days.

When the facilities see they need more doses, Monument says they will send them over.

Terry Graber is a staff physician at the Monument Health Hill City Clinic and Custer Care Center, and he received the Moderna Vaccine Tuesday.

Graber says it was just like any other shot, and it didn’t feel any different.

“I would encourage it because I think it’s really going to be the only way we’re going to get enough people immune to stop the spread of the disease. So it’s great for individuals to protect themselves. But it’s really much more important for the community as a whole that we all get vaccinated as much as possible,” says Graber.

Just last week, more than 975 doses of the Pfizer-BIioNTech vaccine were administered in Rapid City by Monument Health.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Health officials report 347 more COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in South Dakota
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minimum price for STAR Academy falls drastically as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Many consumers shopping at pawn shops this holiday season
Pawn shops increase in sales due to the pandemic
People continue to visit and explore Custer.
Custer sees an uptick in visitors compared to this time last year
The 12 Days of Pizza was conceived after Covell spoke with a 2nd grade teacher in his hometown,...
Pizza Ranch, Black hills community Bank provide for families in need across the midwest
From conversations around homelessness to mask mandates, Rapid City’s public servants have...
Hot issues cause public servants to receive high volumes of public opinions