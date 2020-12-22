Advertisement

Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine

Many are reluctant
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are expressing less reluctance about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, based on two recent surveys.

“An ABC poll this week, more than 8 in 10 Americans say they plan to take the vaccine and Kaiser today announced 70%, so just vaccine confidence is surging,” said Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar.

But the numbers are lower within the black community.

Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to get infected, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of black adults say they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“The black community, communities of color, we cannot sit on the sideline whereby other communities don’t and they receive the added protection of the vaccine,” said Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association. “That’s only going to worsen our outcomes.”

Of the Black adults who say they won’t get vaccinated, 47% cite a distrust in vaccines in general, while 50% are worried they will contract COVID from the vaccine.

“I highly recommend that when our turn comes up for the vaccine, that we receive the vaccine,” McDougle said.

Black health experts are also reaching out to coalitions, clergy and churches hoping to spread the word about vaccine safety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Health officials report 347 more COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in South Dakota
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minimum price for STAR Academy falls drastically as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Car drives across bridge in Rapid City.
South Dakota Highway Patrol issues safe driving reminder for holidays
The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a...
Rep. Johnson welcomes “multi-pronged” stimulus bill passage
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden: Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity
Blue Lights Plow
South Dakota snowplows adds blue safety lights