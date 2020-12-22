Pet of the week: Sandy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Sandy is a year old black and grey tabby who isn’t afraid to say hi to strangers. She is very friendly and has a lot of personality that fits in her small six-pound body. She fits her name perfectly with her beautiful tan fur pattern and sunny yellow eyes. Sandy would love an owner that has time to play with her and tire her out until you two can snuggle. She is still young so she is very playful and has so much love to give.

