Monument Health sees a decrease in COVID-19 admissions

A view of the hospital from the Fifth Street entrance.
A view of the hospital from the Fifth Street entrance.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the last two weeks, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health Dr. Shankar Kurra has seen a decrease in COVID-19 admissions.

“At Monument Health they’re doing very well right now compared to what we were a month ago,” says Kurra. “Our census, our numbers of COVID-19 patients, all are trending downward over a fourteen-day period. Excellent signs and a good place to be.”

And with fewer people coming to the hospital for help, only a small percentage require critical care.

“We have 240 patients total that’s our normal census that’s kind of towards the higher end and we have only about 40 cases that are COVID-19 and only about a handful of them, about 7 of them, that require ventilation with mechanical devices so those are a very small number that require critical care,” says Kurra.

With the holidays in just a few days, Kurra says the virus doesn’t take a break.

“Important this is if you’re going to your Christmas vacation with family and friends, try to do it in a bubble, the very same people that you’re living with would be the correct thing so don’t invite others that are not in your bubble that will spread the disease,” says Kurra.

And Kurra says to continue to practice CDC guidelines.

