Holiday shopping leads to heavy traffic at Rushmore Crossing

The Rushmore Crossing strip mall is buzzing as shoppers grab last-minute gifts. As shopping booms, roads are jammed and driving can be a bit more dangerous.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called the holiday rush for a reason. The Rushmore Crossing strip mall is buzzing as shoppers grab last-minute gifts.

As shopping booms, roads are jammed and driving can be a bit more dangerous.

The clicking of a blinker is not a unique sound, but this holiday season, you may have had to listen to the clicking and keep that foot on the break more than usual.

“It was very busy,” said Anna Bradsky, a holiday shopper. “It was hectic and there was a lot of cars, it was kind of hard to get around... there was definitely a line of cars just trying to turn in and then being able to turn in, there was way too much traffic. So, it just took a little bit extra time.”

“Actually, we were going to go in another store down the road, so we just drove all the way down and it took us quite a while, there’s probably 15 car sin line and you have to wait each car takes turns,” said Anne Boyd, a holiday shopper. “The congestion is pretty serious out here.”

What Boyd sees as a severe problem, Rapid City officials see as something that happens at a shopping center. One that sees 12,500 cars a day on average on the east side of the strip mall.

“This being the Monday before Christmas, it’s going to be about the busiest it gets all year, we’re in one of the five or six busiest days of the year probably for shopping area,” said Steven Frooman, Rapid City’s traffic engineer.

Boyd and Bradsky suggested more entrances and exits, maybe even a stoplight. But Frooman says once the holiday rush is through, those improvements aren’t really needed.

“We have scheduled up in 2023 to start looking at possibly widening Eglin on the Eastside, sort of from Target out to East North Street. Nothing about signals and honestly I’d like to see fewer entrances in and out of the parking,” said Frooman.

