Get Ready for some High Winds and Much Colder Air - I mean MUCH Colder Air!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a great day, weather-wise. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

A very strong cold front arrives tonight. This front will bring high winds and much colder air. Also, some snow will fall, with a few inches possible in the Black Hills where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. A High Wind Warning starts at 5pm today and lasts through 5pm Wednesday for the entire area except for the Hills. Look for frequent wind gusts of 55 mph to 65 mph.

Temperatures will be 40 degrees colder Wednesday, and with the winds, wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and in the single digits the rest of the day.

Much nicer weather returns Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the 50s expected Christmas Day!

